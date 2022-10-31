Are we looking at the next big move in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) is -81.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $9.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMPP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.41, the stock is 4.46% and 10.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.64 million and changing -2.17% at the moment leaves the stock -55.59% off its SMA200. IMPP registered a loss of -57.75% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 29.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.35%, and is -7.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.43% over the week and 10.60% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is 58.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.00% and -95.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -823.20% this year.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 190.25M, and float is at 189.22M with Short Float at 4.43%.