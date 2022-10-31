Are we looking at the next big move in Unilever PLC (UL)?

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) is -14.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.44 and a high of $54.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UL stock was last observed hovering at around $44.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04% off its average median price target of $49.99 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.12% off the consensus price target high of $57.99 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -25.62% lower than the price target low of $36.41 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.74, the stock is 3.81% and 1.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.93 million and changing 2.33% at the moment leaves the stock -1.71% off its SMA200. UL registered -15.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.12%.

The stock witnessed a 2.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.46%, and is 2.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 1.59% over the month.

Unilever PLC (UL) has around 148000 employees, a market worth around $113.98B and $56.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.30. Distance from 52-week low is 7.78% and -15.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Unilever PLC (UL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unilever PLC (UL) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unilever PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.20% this year.

Unilever PLC (UL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.56B, and float is at 2.52B with Short Float at 0.15%.

Unilever PLC (UL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) that is trading -2.91% down over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is -5.23% lower over the same period. General Mills Inc. (GIS) is 31.48% up on the 1-year trading charts.