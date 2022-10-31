Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -28.08% Change This Year

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) is -28.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.66 and a high of $34.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXTA stock was last observed hovering at around $23.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.16% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -19.1% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.82, the stock is 4.95% and -0.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -6.32% off its SMA200. AXTA registered -24.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.11%.

The stock witnessed a 11.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.59%, and is 1.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $5.23B and $4.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.53 and Fwd P/E is 13.31. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.30% and -30.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 120.90% this year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 220.60M, and float is at 219.07M with Short Float at 2.49%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COOK WILLIAM M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that COOK WILLIAM M bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $24.64 per share for a total of $49280.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20320.0 shares.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that Weaver Troy D. (SVP, Global Refinish) sold a total of 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $31.46 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27337.0 shares of the AXTA stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) that is trading -29.62% down over the past 12 months. PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is -29.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.