Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) is -79.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.89 and a high of $9.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BITF stock was last observed hovering at around $1.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $3.87 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.87% off the consensus price target high of $3.87 offered by analysts, but current levels are 72.87% higher than the price target low of $3.87 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.05, the stock is 3.85% and -9.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.56 million and changing 5.24% at the moment leaves the stock -53.78% off its SMA200. BITF registered -80.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.54%.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.53%, and is 10.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.46% over the week and 8.56% over the month.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $275.10M and $253.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -55.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.98% and -88.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Bitfarms Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 168.10% this year.

The shares outstanding are 203.50M, and float is at 180.19M with Short Float at 7.53%.