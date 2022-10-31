Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) is -11.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.87 and a high of $7.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BKD stock was last observed hovering at around $4.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.51% off the consensus price target high of $8.20 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 9.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.55, the stock is 1.28% and -1.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.02 million and changing 1.11% at the moment leaves the stock -17.01% off its SMA200. BKD registered -31.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.38%.

The stock witnessed a 6.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.81%, and is 2.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.79% over the week and 6.59% over the month.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) has around 33000 employees, a market worth around $840.52M and $2.65B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.57% and -40.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.10%).

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -220.70% this year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.76M, and float is at 181.88M with Short Float at 6.03%.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BAIER LUCINDA M,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that BAIER LUCINDA M sold 73,991 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $6.76 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.72 million shares.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that HICKS GEORGE T (EVP & Treasurer) sold a total of 700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $6.02 per share for $4214.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the BKD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, HICKS GEORGE T (EVP & Treasurer) disposed off 24,664 shares at an average price of $6.00 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 249,676 shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD).

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AlerisLife Inc. (ALR) that is trading -76.73% down over the past 12 months and Sonida Senior Living Inc. (SNDA) that is -43.60% lower over the same period.