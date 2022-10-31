Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:CDAY Stock Is Going Next

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) is -36.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.23 and a high of $130.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CDAY stock was last observed hovering at around $63.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.99% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.72% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -22.13% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.95, the stock is 12.79% and 10.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 3.11% at the moment leaves the stock 7.90% off its SMA200. CDAY registered -47.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.50%.

The stock witnessed a 16.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.66%, and is 13.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.57% over the week and 4.89% over the month.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has around 7462 employees, a market worth around $9.79B and $1.13B in sales. Fwd P/E is 80.53. Profit margin for the company is -6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.56% and -49.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.20%).

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 133.30% this year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.75M, and float is at 151.57M with Short Float at 6.67%.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Armstrong Christopher R,the company’sEVP, Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Armstrong Christopher R sold 24,070 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 25 at a price of $60.00 per share for a total of $1.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 24 that Armstrong Christopher R (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 29,789 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 24 and was made at $60.00 per share for $1.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the CDAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 28, Armstrong Christopher R (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $58.00 for $0.72 million. The insider now directly holds 100,477 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY).