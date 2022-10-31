Check out this: agilon health inc. (AGL) could be on the verge of a big rally

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) is -25.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.36 and a high of $28.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGL stock was last observed hovering at around $20.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $32.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.93% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 22.62% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.12, the stock is -7.64% and -9.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing -0.74% at the moment leaves the stock -6.57% off its SMA200. AGL registered -16.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.22%.

The stock witnessed a -14.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.78%, and is -0.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.82% over the week and 4.98% over the month.

agilon health inc. (AGL) has around 648 employees, a market worth around $8.33B and $2.25B in sales. Fwd P/E is 609.70. Profit margin for the company is -5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.11% and -29.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.60%).

agilon health inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -560.10% this year.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 407.34M, and float is at 406.32M with Short Float at 5.59%.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at agilon health inc. (AGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shaker Benjamin,the company’sChief Markets Officer. SEC filings show that Shaker Benjamin sold 29,548 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 20 at a price of $20.37 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25625.0 shares.

agilon health inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 19 that Shaker Benjamin (Chief Markets Officer) sold a total of 20,452 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 19 and was made at $19.87 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25625.0 shares of the AGL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 17, Kornitzer Benjamin (Chief Med. & Quality Officer) disposed off 5,396 shares at an average price of $21.79 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 10,426 shares of agilon health inc. (AGL).