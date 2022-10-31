Check out this: Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) could be on the verge of a big rally

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) is -13.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.89 and a high of $41.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LAC stock was last observed hovering at around $25.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $37.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.56% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 2.7% higher than the price target low of $25.89 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.19, the stock is 1.06% and -8.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock -5.20% off its SMA200. LAC registered -9.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.12%.

The stock witnessed a -4.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.68%, and is -4.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.86% over the week and 6.45% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 31.21. Distance from 52-week low is 33.35% and -39.39% from its 52-week high.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lithium Americas Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.30% this year.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.68M, and float is at 112.55M with Short Float at 9.41%.