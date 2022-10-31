Check out this: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) could be on the verge of a big rally

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) is -22.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.62 and a high of $51.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WPM stock was last observed hovering at around $33.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $47.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.15% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 4.11% higher than the price target low of $34.82 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.39, the stock is 2.53% and 4.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.87 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock -14.68% off its SMA200. WPM registered -18.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.57%.

The stock witnessed a 5.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.51%, and is 2.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has around 44 employees, a market worth around $15.24B and $1.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.57 and Fwd P/E is 27.85. Profit margin for the company is 63.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.67% and -35.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.30% this year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 451.52M, and float is at 449.83M with Short Float at 3.01%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is -23.38% lower over the past 12 months. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is -38.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.