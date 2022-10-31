Chubb Limited (CB) up 10.96% since start of the year

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is 10.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $173.78 and a high of $218.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CB stock was last observed hovering at around $207.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.97%.

Currently trading at $214.50, the stock is 11.32% and 12.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 3.36% at the moment leaves the stock 7.74% off its SMA200. CB registered 9.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.90%.

The stock witnessed a 16.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.96%, and is 8.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Chubb Limited (CB) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $86.67B and $42.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.97 and Fwd P/E is 11.93. Profit margin for the company is 19.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.43% and -2.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 147.30% this year.

Chubb Limited (CB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 421.62M, and float is at 413.49M with Short Float at 0.48%.

Chubb Limited (CB) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Chubb Limited (CB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GREENBERG EVAN G,the company’sChairman & CEO. SEC filings show that GREENBERG EVAN G sold 25,792 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $193.86 per share for a total of $5.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.59 million shares.

Chubb Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Shasta Theodore (Director) sold a total of 812 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $209.18 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15488.0 shares of the CB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Keogh John W (President & COO) disposed off 64,565 shares at an average price of $208.39 for $13.45 million. The insider now directly holds 230,236 shares of Chubb Limited (CB).

Chubb Limited (CB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Autoliv Inc. (ALV) that is trading -17.15% down over the past 12 months and Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) that is -62.22% lower over the same period. The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is 37.54% up on the 1-year trading charts.