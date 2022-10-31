Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) is -36.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $121.71 and a high of $209.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCI stock was last observed hovering at around $128.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.5%.

Currently trading at $132.50, the stock is -0.60% and -13.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.97 million and changing 3.52% at the moment leaves the stock -23.03% off its SMA200. CCI registered -27.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.46%.

The stock witnessed a -8.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.38%, and is 7.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $55.42B and $6.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.63 and Fwd P/E is 34.96. Profit margin for the company is 21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.87% and -36.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Crown Castle Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.50% this year.

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 433.00M, and float is at 430.71M with Short Float at 1.31%.

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stephens Kevin A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Stephens Kevin A bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 24 at a price of $123.50 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12703.0 shares.

Crown Castle Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 21 that Thornton Matthew III (Director) bought a total of 1,215 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 21 and was made at $123.78 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5761.0 shares of the CCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 22, Stephens Kevin A (Director) acquired 699 shares at an average price of $173.60 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 10,703 shares of Crown Castle Inc. (CCI).

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) that is trading -28.66% down over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is -4.47% lower over the same period. T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is 30.13% up on the 1-year trading charts.