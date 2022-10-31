CubeSmart (CUBE) Is Down -26.43% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is -26.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.82 and a high of $57.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CUBE stock was last observed hovering at around $39.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.47% off its average median price target of $48.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.47% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 6.96% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.87, the stock is 7.29% and -2.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.87 million and changing 6.27% at the moment leaves the stock -9.40% off its SMA200. CUBE registered -23.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.87%.

The stock witnessed a 6.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.26%, and is 9.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

CubeSmart (CUBE) has around 2892 employees, a market worth around $8.84B and $970.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.73 and Fwd P/E is 33.50. Profit margin for the company is 22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.72% and -26.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

CubeSmart (CUBE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CubeSmart (CUBE) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CubeSmart is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.30% this year.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 224.96M, and float is at 222.92M with Short Float at 2.82%.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at CubeSmart (CUBE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times.

CubeSmart (CUBE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Life Storage Inc. (LSI) that is trading -15.91% down over the past 12 months and Public Storage (PSA) that is -2.24% lower over the same period. Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is -7.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.