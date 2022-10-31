DaVita Inc. (DVA) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) is -37.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $74.97 and a high of $124.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DVA stock was last observed hovering at around $96.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -26.21% off its average median price target of $92.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.71% off the consensus price target high of $117.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 11.82% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.54, the stock is -21.67% and -21.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.44 million and changing -27.09% at the moment leaves the stock -28.64% off its SMA200. DVA registered -38.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.91%.

The stock witnessed a -15.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.87%, and is -21.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.91% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

DaVita Inc. (DVA) has around 69000 employees, a market worth around $8.83B and $11.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.75 and Fwd P/E is 7.89. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -5.91% and -43.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

DaVita Inc. (DVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DaVita Inc. (DVA) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DaVita Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.30% this year.

DaVita Inc. (DVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.46M, and float is at 88.53M with Short Float at 4.18%.

DaVita Inc. (DVA) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at DaVita Inc. (DVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STAFFIERI MICHAEL DAVID,the company’sChief Operating Officer, DKC. SEC filings show that STAFFIERI MICHAEL DAVID bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $77.70 per share for a total of $1.55 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 61190.0 shares.

DaVita Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that DESOER BARBARA J (Director) sold a total of 2,320 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $97.42 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the DVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Price Paula A (Director) disposed off 700 shares at an average price of $113.64 for $79551.0. The insider now directly holds 491 shares of DaVita Inc. (DVA).

DaVita Inc. (DVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading 21.03% up over the past 12 months and ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) that is -30.44% lower over the same period.