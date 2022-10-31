Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) is -17.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.59 and a high of $18.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $62848.26 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.99% off the consensus price target high of $78588.53 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 99.98% higher than the price target low of $48813.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.87, the stock is 2.89% and -1.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.55 million and changing 2.60% at the moment leaves the stock -23.65% off its SMA200. EC registered -30.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.76%.

The stock witnessed a 7.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.18%, and is 3.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has around 9150 employees, a market worth around $19.58B and $27.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.61 and Fwd P/E is 3.49. Profit margin for the company is 20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.90% and -46.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ecopetrol S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 889.00% this year.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.06B, and float is at 221.63M with Short Float at 3.46%.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading 34.77% up over the past 12 months and Eni S.p.A. (E) that is -8.37% lower over the same period. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is 74.03% up on the 1-year trading charts.