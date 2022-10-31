Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is 30.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $231.87 and a high of $361.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LLY stock was last observed hovering at around $356.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.57%.

Currently trading at $359.90, the stock is 7.66% and 12.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.94 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 21.25% off its SMA200. LLY registered 42.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.20%.

The stock witnessed a 9.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.03%, and is 5.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $338.58B and $29.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.43 and Fwd P/E is 38.60. Profit margin for the company is 19.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.22% and -0.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.80% this year.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 950.17M, and float is at 947.67M with Short Float at 0.57%.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Insider Activity

A total of 116 insider transactions have happened at Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 84 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold 161,936 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 21 at a price of $338.32 per share for a total of $54.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103.36 million shares.

Eli Lilly and Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 19 that LILLY ENDOWMENT INC (10% Owner) sold a total of 3,547 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 19 and was made at $335.48 per share for $1.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 103.53 million shares of the LLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 18, LILLY ENDOWMENT INC (10% Owner) disposed off 12,042 shares at an average price of $334.03 for $4.02 million. The insider now directly holds 103,529,293 shares of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY).

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 7.38% up over the past 12 months and Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is 18.24% higher over the same period.