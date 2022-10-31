Eversource Energy (ES) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is -15.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.54 and a high of $94.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ES stock was last observed hovering at around $74.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.1% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.74% off the consensus price target high of $102.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -2.36% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.77, the stock is 2.39% and -8.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing 2.81% at the moment leaves the stock -11.00% off its SMA200. ES registered -10.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.16%.

The stock witnessed a -3.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.94%, and is 5.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Eversource Energy (ES) has around 9227 employees, a market worth around $25.87B and $11.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.01 and Fwd P/E is 17.55. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.83% and -18.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Eversource Energy is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.10% this year.

Eversource Energy (ES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 345.89M, and float is at 345.13M with Short Float at 1.24%.

Eversource Energy (ES) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Eversource Energy (ES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BUTLER GREGORY B,the company’sExecutive VP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that BUTLER GREGORY B sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 29 at a price of $91.33 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71814.0 shares.

Eversource Energy disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that BUTH JAY S. (VP, Controller, Chief Acct Off) sold a total of 650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $92.55 per share for $60158.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17516.0 shares of the ES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Conner Penelope M (EVP-Cust Exp & Energy Strategy) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $91.75 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 4,979 shares of Eversource Energy (ES).

Eversource Energy (ES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -8.55% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 5.74% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -9.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.