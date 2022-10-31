EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) is -24.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.28 and a high of $19.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVGO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26%.

Currently trading at $7.51, the stock is -1.27% and -11.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing 3.59% at the moment leaves the stock -18.61% off its SMA200. EVGO registered -18.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.11%.

The stock witnessed a -5.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.60%, and is 0.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.05% over the week and 6.43% over the month.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) has around 219 employees, a market worth around $1.92B and $30.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1072.86. Profit margin for the company is -52.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.23% and -61.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EVgo Inc. (EVGO) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EVgo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.70% this year.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 264.38M, and float is at 68.28M with Short Float at 30.92%.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at EVgo Inc. (EVGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Levy Jonathan Maier,the company’sChief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Levy Jonathan Maier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $12.04 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20878.0 shares.

EVgo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Shevorenkova Olga (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 34,463 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $11.95 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the EVGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Zoi Catherine (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 42,083 shares at an average price of $11.52 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 57,598 shares of EVgo Inc. (EVGO).