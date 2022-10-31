ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Is Down -15.59% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) is -15.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.94 and a high of $34.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FORG stock was last observed hovering at around $22.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $23.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.1% off the consensus price target high of $23.25 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -32.53% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.53, the stock is 12.58% and 24.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 20.57% off its SMA200. FORG registered -25.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.28%.

The stock witnessed a 53.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.74%, and is 0.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.56% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) has around 786 employees, a market worth around $1.91B and $187.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.73% and -33.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.80%).

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ForgeRock Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.30% this year.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.44M, and float is at 41.30M with Short Float at 10.86%.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barker Peter M,the company’sChief Product Officer & EVP. SEC filings show that Barker Peter M sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $16.75 per share for a total of $33500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

ForgeRock Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that Barker Peter M (Chief Product Officer & EVP) sold a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $25.91 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FORG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, GravityRock A.S. (10% Owner) disposed off 92,633 shares at an average price of $26.34 for $2.44 million. The insider now directly holds 1,275,000 shares of ForgeRock Inc. (FORG).

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -27.28% down over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is -10.70% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -19.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.