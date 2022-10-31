FormFactor Inc. (FORM) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) is -56.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.51 and a high of $47.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FORM stock was last observed hovering at around $20.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.38% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 20.0% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.00, the stock is -23.09% and -27.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing -2.87% at the moment leaves the stock -44.73% off its SMA200. FORM registered -49.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.52%.

The stock witnessed a -21.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.20%, and is -24.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.87% over the week and 4.97% over the month.

FormFactor Inc. (FORM) has around 2293 employees, a market worth around $1.59B and $786.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.51 and Fwd P/E is 17.84. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.49% and -57.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

FormFactor Inc. (FORM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FormFactor Inc. (FORM) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FormFactor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.70% this year.

FormFactor Inc. (FORM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.90M, and float is at 76.42M with Short Float at 4.73%.

FormFactor Inc. (FORM) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at FormFactor Inc. (FORM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LINK RAYMOND A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LINK RAYMOND A sold 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $40.23 per share for a total of $64368.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61392.0 shares.

FormFactor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that STEVEN-WAISS KELLEY (Director) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $42.62 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15998.0 shares of the FORM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Obregon-Jimenez Rebeca (Director) disposed off 2,400 shares at an average price of $41.61 for $99869.0. The insider now directly holds 4,698 shares of FormFactor Inc. (FORM).

FormFactor Inc. (FORM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) that is trading -1.00% down over the past 12 months and Micron Technology Inc. (MU) that is -22.33% lower over the same period. Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is -34.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.