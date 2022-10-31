Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) on Track to Reach $5.72 in a Year

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) is -45.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.74 and a high of $7.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $5.72 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.9% off the consensus price target high of $11.71 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -20.51% lower than the price target low of $2.73 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.29, the stock is -9.20% and -13.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 4.11% at the moment leaves the stock -34.89% off its SMA200. GOL registered -41.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.77%.

The stock witnessed a 4.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.90%, and is -13.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.39% over the week and 6.82% over the month.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has around 13751 employees, a market worth around $5.13B and $2.11B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -40.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.08% and -58.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-226.30%).

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.70% this year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 197.41M, and float is at 167.85M with Short Float at 2.87%.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -11.44% down over the past 12 months. Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) is 1.43% up on the 1-year trading charts.