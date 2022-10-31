Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -63.54% Change This Year

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is -63.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.81 and a high of $16.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HIMX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $7.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -12.12% lower than the price target low of $5.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.83, the stock is 6.13% and 2.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing -3.00% at the moment leaves the stock -31.51% off its SMA200. HIMX registered -45.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.15%.

The stock witnessed a 18.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.64%, and is -1.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.80% over the week and 5.07% over the month.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) has around 2083 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $1.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.97 and Fwd P/E is 11.30. Profit margin for the company is 28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.21% and -64.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.50%).

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Himax Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 819.10% this year.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 174.30M, and float is at 121.76M with Short Float at 9.51%.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading -14.11% down over the past 12 months.