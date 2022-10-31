HTHT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider H World Group Limited (HTHT) Now

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) is -24.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.84 and a high of $49.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HTHT stock was last observed hovering at around $29.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.57% off its average median price target of $309.01 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.37% off the consensus price target high of $365.90 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 88.71% higher than the price target low of $247.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.90, the stock is -11.96% and -19.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing -5.33% at the moment leaves the stock -20.22% off its SMA200. HTHT registered -40.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.74%.

The stock witnessed a -19.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.64%, and is -7.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.50% over the week and 5.79% over the month.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) has around 24384 employees, a market worth around $9.80B and $1.79B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.80. Profit margin for the company is -12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.75% and -43.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

H World Group Limited (HTHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for H World Group Limited (HTHT) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

H World Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.10% this year.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 310.87M, and float is at 36.73M with Short Float at 22.28%.