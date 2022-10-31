Is America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) a good stock to buy now?

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) is -12.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.13 and a high of $22.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMX stock was last observed hovering at around $18.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $420.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.14% off the consensus price target high of $480.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 94.82% higher than the price target low of $357.61 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.51, the stock is 9.73% and 6.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 0.60% at the moment leaves the stock -3.09% off its SMA200. AMX registered 4.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.73%.

The stock witnessed a 8.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.59%, and is 8.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) has around 178399 employees, a market worth around $58.72B and $44.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.33 and Fwd P/E is 12.09. Distance from 52-week low is 14.76% and -18.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 144.80% this year.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.18B, and float is at 1.49B with Short Float at 0.30%.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) that is trading -62.49% down over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is -4.47% lower over the same period. Telefonica S.A. (TEF) is -16.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.