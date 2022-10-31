Is Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) a good stock to buy now?

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) is -23.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.07 and a high of $142.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WOLF stock was last observed hovering at around $87.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.16% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.58% off the consensus price target high of $155.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -32.15% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.90, the stock is -18.43% and -22.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.7 million and changing -1.33% at the moment leaves the stock -8.31% off its SMA200. WOLF registered -29.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.34%.

The stock witnessed a -17.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.84%, and is -18.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.29% over the week and 6.96% over the month.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) has around 4017 employees, a market worth around $10.81B and $830.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 64.20. Profit margin for the company is -18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.92% and -39.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.10%).

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wolfspeed Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.10% this year.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 124.03M, and float is at 123.42M with Short Float at 7.28%.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LE DUY LOAN T,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LE DUY LOAN T bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $120.34 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2000.0 shares.

Wolfspeed Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Dorchak Glenda (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $75.79 per share for $75794.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7591.0 shares of the WOLF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, LE DUY LOAN T (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $75.23 for $75230.0. The insider now directly holds 22,540 shares of Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF).

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -44.53% down over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is -10.70% lower over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -10.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.