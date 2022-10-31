ISRG Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Now

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is -32.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $180.07 and a high of $369.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ISRG stock was last observed hovering at around $241.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.47% off its average median price target of $250.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.87% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -19.1% lower than the price target low of $205.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $244.16, the stock is 20.00% and 18.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.9 million and changing 1.02% at the moment leaves the stock 1.91% off its SMA200. ISRG registered -31.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.03%.

The stock witnessed a 29.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.83%, and is 11.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) has around 9793 employees, a market worth around $85.41B and $6.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 64.66 and Fwd P/E is 45.05. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.59% and -33.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.90%).

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.60% this year.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 355.30M, and float is at 351.44M with Short Float at 0.94%.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GUTHART GARY S,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that GUTHART GARY S sold 44,203 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 21 at a price of $210.84 per share for a total of $9.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23297.0 shares.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 21 that Curet Myriam (EVP & Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 21 and was made at $209.78 per share for $1.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 217.0 shares of the ISRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 08, Johnson Amal M (Director) disposed off 6,375 shares at an average price of $210.76 for $1.34 million. The insider now directly holds 11,224 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG).

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Medtronic plc (MDT) that is trading -28.41% down over the past 12 months and Stryker Corporation (SYK) that is -14.61% lower over the same period. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is -19.62% down on the 1-year trading charts.