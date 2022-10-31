Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -99.20% Change This Year

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: KAL) is -99.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.07 and a high of $14.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KAL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.08, the stock is -89.59% and -94.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 52.27 million and changing 10.47% at the moment leaves the stock -98.82% off its SMA200. KAL registered a loss of -99.21% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -93.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -97.20%, and is -71.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.94% over the week and 24.33% over the month.

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) has around 438 employees, a market worth around $1.88M and $3.99M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 15.06% and -99.46% from its 52-week high.

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kalera Public Limited Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) Top Institutional Holders