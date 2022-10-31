Knowles Corporation (KN) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -42.06% Change This Year

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is -42.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.57 and a high of $23.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KN stock was last observed hovering at around $12.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.62% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 3.36% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.53, the stock is 8.70% and 0.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing 5.62% at the moment leaves the stock -25.25% off its SMA200. KN registered -35.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.94%.

The stock witnessed a 9.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.93%, and is 7.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Knowles Corporation (KN) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $1.17B and $856.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.65. Profit margin for the company is -15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.94% and -43.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Knowles Corporation (KN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Knowles Corporation (KN) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Knowles Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.00% this year.

Knowles Corporation (KN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.40M, and float is at 90.22M with Short Float at 2.08%.

Knowles Corporation (KN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Knowles Corporation (KN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Niew Jeffrey,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Niew Jeffrey sold 77,537 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $18.91 per share for a total of $1.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.53 million shares.

Knowles Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that SHAVERS CHERYL L (Director) sold a total of 3,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $18.85 per share for $58435.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52604.0 shares of the KN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, Cabrera Raymond D. (SVP, HR & Chief Admin. Officer) disposed off 63,830 shares at an average price of $19.07 for $1.22 million. The insider now directly holds 83,131 shares of Knowles Corporation (KN).

Knowles Corporation (KN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The LGL Group Inc. (LGL) that is trading -7.33% down over the past 12 months and Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) that is -45.96% lower over the same period. CTS Corporation (CTS) is 8.17% up on the 1-year trading charts.