Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:LEVI Stock Is Going Next

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is -39.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.57 and a high of $28.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LEVI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.67% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 4.94% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.21, the stock is 2.59% and -7.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing 0.60% at the moment leaves the stock -18.11% off its SMA200. LEVI registered -41.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.01%.

The stock witnessed a -2.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.45%, and is 7.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 4.88% over the month.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has around 16600 employees, a market worth around $5.96B and $6.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.77 and Fwd P/E is 10.70. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.09% and -46.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Levi Strauss & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 522.10% this year.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 397.12M, and float is at 93.89M with Short Float at 10.54%.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JAFFE SETH,the company’sEVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that JAFFE SETH sold 11,276 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $14.95 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Levi Strauss & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that JAFFE SETH (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 12,365 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $17.57 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the LEVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, JAFFE SETH (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 12,782 shares at an average price of $18.75 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 148,299 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI).