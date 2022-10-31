Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) – The 45.77% Upside Potential Remains

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) is -47.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.70 and a high of $172.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LBRDK stock was last observed hovering at around $81.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.27% off its average median price target of $156.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.91% off the consensus price target high of $201.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 4.94% higher than the price target low of $89.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.60, the stock is 10.02% and -4.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing 4.02% at the moment leaves the stock -28.82% off its SMA200. LBRDK registered -50.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.34%.

The stock witnessed a 10.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.83%, and is 12.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 10.17 and Fwd P/E is 9.95. Distance from 52-week low is 17.99% and -51.05% from its 52-week high.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty Broadband Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.40% this year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 131.83M, and float is at 122.18M with Short Float at 3.42%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MALONE JOHN C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MALONE JOHN C sold 10 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $25.87 per share for a total of $259.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Liberty Broadband Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that WARGO J DAVID (Director) bought a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $110.76 per share for $11076.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1001.0 shares of the LBRDK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, WARGO J DAVID (Director) acquired 300 shares at an average price of $110.76 for $33228.0. The insider now directly holds 32,214 shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK).

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading -33.91% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -33.98% lower over the same period. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is -39.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.