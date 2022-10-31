NatWest Group plc (NWG) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) is -14.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.70 and a high of $7.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NWG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $7.94 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.84% off the consensus price target high of $10.66 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 19.26% higher than the price target low of $6.49 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.24, the stock is -0.06% and -7.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.37 million and changing -8.39% at the moment leaves the stock -9.89% off its SMA200. NWG registered -18.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.41%.

The stock witnessed a 7.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.16%, and is -2.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) has around 60000 employees, a market worth around $27.83B and $11.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.53. Profit margin for the company is 25.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.37% and -25.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NatWest Group plc (NWG) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NatWest Group plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 417.20% this year.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.92B, and float is at 2.45B with Short Float at 0.09%.