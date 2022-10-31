nVent Electric plc (NVT) on Track to Reach $40.00 in a Year

nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) is -3.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.19 and a high of $39.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVT stock was last observed hovering at around $34.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.34% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.33% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -7.62% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.59, the stock is 10.84% and 9.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing 6.83% at the moment leaves the stock 7.82% off its SMA200. NVT registered 6.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.32%.

The stock witnessed a 16.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.06%, and is 10.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

nVent Electric plc (NVT) has around 9900 employees, a market worth around $5.70B and $2.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.42 and Fwd P/E is 15.22. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.35% and -7.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

nVent Electric plc (NVT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for nVent Electric plc (NVT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

nVent Electric plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 677.80% this year.

nVent Electric plc (NVT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 166.40M, and float is at 165.29M with Short Float at 0.93%.

nVent Electric plc (NVT) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at nVent Electric plc (NVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zawoyski Sara E,the company’sEVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Zawoyski Sara E sold 3,591 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $36.88 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43927.0 shares.

nVent Electric plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Wacker Randolph A. (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 2,784 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $35.71 per share for $99419.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13531.0 shares of the NVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Faulconer Michael B (President – Thermal Management) disposed off 1,590 shares at an average price of $35.71 for $56779.0. The insider now directly holds 19,106 shares of nVent Electric plc (NVT).