Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) down -85.24% since start of the year

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) is -85.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.80 and a high of $30.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OLPX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.33% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 14.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.30, the stock is -43.54% and -59.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.66 million and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock -71.14% off its SMA200. OLPX registered -83.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.75%.

The stock witnessed a -55.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -75.13%, and is 6.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.81% over the week and 7.16% over the month.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $2.81B and $725.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.80 and Fwd P/E is 10.36. Profit margin for the company is 38.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.16% and -85.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.10%).

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 428.10% this year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 648.97M, and float is at 647.13M with Short Float at 3.95%.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tiziani Eric,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Tiziani Eric bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $14.78 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 12 that MORFITT MARTHA A M (Director) bought a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 12 and was made at $25.99 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33000.0 shares of the OLPX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 12, MORFITT MARTHA A M (Director) acquired 24,000 shares at an average price of $25.97 for $0.62 million. The insider now directly holds 24,000 shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX).