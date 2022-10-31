Paysafe Limited (PSFE) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) is -60.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.29 and a high of $8.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSFE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -4.0% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.56, the stock is 8.03% and -2.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing 5.41% at the moment leaves the stock -37.52% off its SMA200. PSFE registered -79.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.88%.

The stock witnessed a 14.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.00%, and is 7.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.44% over the week and 8.41% over the month.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) has around 3500 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $1.47B in sales. Fwd P/E is 47.27. Distance from 52-week low is 20.93% and -80.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.20%).

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paysafe Limited (PSFE) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paysafe Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.90% this year.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 724.69M, and float is at 549.34M with Short Float at 3.62%.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Paysafe Limited (PSFE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -25.99% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -24.28% lower over the same period. PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) is -63.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.