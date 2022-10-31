Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) on Track to Reach $18.00 in a Year

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) is -19.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.42 and a high of $19.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOC stock was last observed hovering at around $14.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.62% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -4.83% lower than the price target low of $14.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.20, the stock is 6.04% and -2.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing 2.91% at the moment leaves the stock -10.68% off its SMA200. DOC registered -20.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.32%.

The stock witnessed a 2.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.46%, and is 6.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $3.34B and $494.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.06 and Fwd P/E is 59.61. Profit margin for the company is 15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.26% and -21.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 22.30% this year.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.62M, and float is at 224.25M with Short Float at 5.57%.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thomas John T,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Thomas John T sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $17.81 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.46 million shares.

Physicians Realty Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Thomas John T (President and CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $18.08 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the DOC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Thomas John T (President and CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $17.95 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 479,801 shares of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC).

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -25.66% down over the past 12 months and LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) that is 15.64% higher over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -34.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.