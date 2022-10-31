Positives for Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) as stock gains in recent trading

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) is -97.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.07 and a high of $4.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COSM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.09, the stock is -39.26% and -65.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.91 million and changing -7.64% at the moment leaves the stock -93.26% off its SMA200. COSM registered -97.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -91.71%.

The stock witnessed a -57.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -76.61%, and is 9.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.57% over the week and 19.08% over the month.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $2.50M and $56.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -62.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.36% and -98.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.20%).

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.54M, and float is at 6.29M with Short Float at 11.86%.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Siokas Grigorios,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Siokas Grigorios bought 12,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 20 at a price of $0.12 per share for a total of $1.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19.33 million shares.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) that is 34.91% higher over the past 12 months.