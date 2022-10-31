Positives for Dynatrace Inc. (DT) as stock gains in recent trading

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) is -41.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.41 and a high of $78.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DT stock was last observed hovering at around $35.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.74% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 6.47% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.54, the stock is 1.63% and -2.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -12.66% off its SMA200. DT registered -52.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.35%.

The stock witnessed a 2.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.20%, and is 6.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.46% over the week and 4.57% over the month.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $10.15B and $987.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 250.28 and Fwd P/E is 37.81. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.84% and -55.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dynatrace Inc. (DT) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dynatrace Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.80% this year.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 286.20M, and float is at 194.35M with Short Float at 7.43%.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Dynatrace Inc. (DT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pace Stephen J.,the company’sChief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Pace Stephen J. sold 26,303 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $1.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Dynatrace Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that Pace Stephen J. (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $38.50 per share for $0.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the DT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Burns Kevin C (CFO and Treasurer) disposed off 4,569 shares at an average price of $42.42 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 127,508 shares of Dynatrace Inc. (DT).

Dynatrace Inc. (DT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -27.28% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -39.99% lower over the same period. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -10.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.