Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) is -98.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.08 and a high of $201.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QNGY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.0%.

Currently trading at $3.30, the stock is 38.59% and -22.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 105.46 million and changing 153.85% at the moment leaves the stock -91.06% off its SMA200. QNGY registered -98.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -90.68%.

The stock witnessed a -22.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.04%, and is 115.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 60.85% over the week and 32.80% over the month.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) has around 141 employees, a market worth around $8.32M and $5.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 204.91% and -98.36% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -77.30% this year.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.89M, and float is at 5.46M with Short Float at 3.64%.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times.