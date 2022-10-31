Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE: SKX) is -23.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.28 and a high of $50.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SKX stock was last observed hovering at around $32.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.22% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -1.09% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.36, the stock is -2.68% and -7.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing 2.21% at the moment leaves the stock -14.08% off its SMA200. SKX registered -27.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.90%.

The stock witnessed a -2.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.88%, and is -4.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.64% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $5.08B and $7.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.50 and Fwd P/E is 10.74. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.65% and -34.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.40%).

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 784.70% this year.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.94M, and float is at 112.47M with Short Float at 5.32%.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NASON MARK A,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that NASON MARK A sold 15,198 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $40.69 per share for a total of $0.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51403.0 shares.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that BLAIR KATHERINE J. (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $39.70 per share for $39700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12000.0 shares of the SKX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, BLAIR KATHERINE J. (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $39.25 for $39250.0. The insider now directly holds 9,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX).

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -42.95% down over the past 12 months.