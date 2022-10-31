SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) down -69.47% since start of the year

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) is -69.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $5.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SDC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.72, the stock is -18.31% and -32.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing -5.62% at the moment leaves the stock -55.55% off its SMA200. SDC registered -86.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.22%.

The stock witnessed a -24.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.20%, and is -7.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.46% over the week and 8.69% over the month.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) has around 3200 employees, a market worth around $296.57M and $541.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.90% and -87.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.80%).

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) is a “Underweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SmileDirectClub Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.30% this year.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.82M, and float is at 116.97M with Short Float at 19.66%.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WALLMAN RICHARD F,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WALLMAN RICHARD F sold 100,285 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $2.00 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76822.0 shares.

SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) that is trading -70.15% down over the past 12 months. Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) is -7.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.