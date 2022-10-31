SNY Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Sanofi (SNY) Now

Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) is -13.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.91 and a high of $57.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNY stock was last observed hovering at around $41.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.47% off its average median price target of $53.73 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.43% off the consensus price target high of $64.67 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -1.8% lower than the price target low of $42.29 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.05, the stock is 7.87% and 7.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.17 million and changing 3.54% at the moment leaves the stock -11.47% off its SMA200. SNY registered -13.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.17%.

The stock witnessed a 13.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.96%, and is 6.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 1.66% over the month.

Sanofi (SNY) has around 95442 employees, a market worth around $106.64B and $41.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.39 and Fwd P/E is 9.82. Profit margin for the company is 17.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.64% and -25.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Sanofi (SNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sanofi (SNY) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sanofi is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.30% this year.

Sanofi (SNY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.50B, and float is at 2.26B with Short Float at 0.22%.

Sanofi (SNY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 42.06% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is 7.38% higher over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 34.48% up on the 1-year trading charts.