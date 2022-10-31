Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) is -22.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.85 and a high of $33.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBLK stock was last observed hovering at around $17.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17%.

Currently trading at $17.67, the stock is -8.31% and -12.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -30.51% off its SMA200. SBLK registered -14.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.12%.

The stock witnessed a 2.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.56%, and is -8.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) has around 181 employees, a market worth around $1.83B and $1.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.03 and Fwd P/E is 4.55. Profit margin for the company is 52.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.87% and -48.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.30%).

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.70% this year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.22M, and float is at 93.36M with Short Float at 7.49%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) that is -6.33% lower over the past 12 months.