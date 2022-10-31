SUZ Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Now

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) is -3.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.70 and a high of $12.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SUZ stock was last observed hovering at around $9.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $12.92 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.11% off the consensus price target high of $15.92 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -4.13% lower than the price target low of $9.92 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.33, the stock is 12.29% and 16.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.52 million and changing 3.71% at the moment leaves the stock 2.82% off its SMA200. SUZ registered 19.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.41%.

The stock witnessed a 29.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.14%, and is 6.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 34.07% and -18.56% from its 52-week high.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Suzano S.A. (SUZ) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Suzano S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.31B, and float is at 1.31B with Short Float at 0.09%.