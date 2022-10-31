Tenaris S.A. (TS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) is 46.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.40 and a high of $34.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TS stock was last observed hovering at around $30.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41%.

Currently trading at $30.57, the stock is 6.25% and 10.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing -1.32% at the moment leaves the stock 8.97% off its SMA200. TS registered 35.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.29%.

The stock witnessed a 16.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.22%, and is 2.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) has around 22776 employees, a market worth around $18.81B and $8.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.81 and Fwd P/E is 7.70. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.62% and -12.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Tenaris S.A. (TS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenaris S.A. (TS) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 273.40% this year.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 590.27M, and float is at 233.00M with Short Float at 2.03%.

Tenaris S.A. (TS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -12.28% down over the past 12 months and YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) that is 74.03% higher over the same period. ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) is -33.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.