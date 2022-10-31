Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is -45.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.69 and a high of $92.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The THC stock was last observed hovering at around $42.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.31% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.81% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -12.07% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.83, the stock is -11.69% and -18.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.09 million and changing 5.43% at the moment leaves the stock -34.20% off its SMA200. THC registered -37.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.17%.

The stock witnessed a -15.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.70%, and is 19.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.45% over the week and 5.66% over the month.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) has around 76836 employees, a market worth around $4.59B and $19.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.83 and Fwd P/E is 7.60. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.18% and -51.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 124.40% this year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.79M, and float is at 106.41M with Short Float at 4.01%.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cancelmi Daniel J,the company’sEVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Cancelmi Daniel J bought 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 26 at a price of $43.07 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that KERREY J ROBERT (Director) sold a total of 36,766 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $65.56 per share for $2.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48798.0 shares of the THC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 25, FISHER RICHARD W (Director) disposed off 7,439 shares at an average price of $62.92 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 34,362 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC).

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) that is trading -21.26% down over the past 12 months and Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is -74.69% lower over the same period. Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) is -30.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.