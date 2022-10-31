These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) is -80.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $7.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGLE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 8.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.92, the stock is 82.08% and 76.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 42.98 million and changing 61.40% at the moment leaves the stock -39.79% off its SMA200. AGLE registered -87.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.11%.

The stock witnessed a 87.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 135.84%, and is 80.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.71% over the week and 12.53% over the month.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) has around 92 employees, a market worth around $34.90M and $7.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 147.31% and -88.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-78.00%).

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.00% this year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.21M, and float is at 59.94M with Short Float at 0.87%.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Souza Marcio,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Souza Marcio bought 90,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $0.56 per share for a total of $50472.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 90000.0 shares.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Hanley Jr. Michael Conick (Chief Commercial Officer) bought a total of 28,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $0.71 per share for $20022.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36200.0 shares of the AGLE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Quinn Anthony G. (President & CEO) acquired 80,079 shares at an average price of $2.34 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 550,540 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE).

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -46.11% lower over the past 12 months.