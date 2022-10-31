These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) is -55.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.47 and a high of $19.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JMIA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.33% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -2.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.10, the stock is -5.83% and -21.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock -30.65% off its SMA200. JMIA registered -71.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.86%.

The stock witnessed a -12.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.08%, and is 0.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.56% over the week and 6.88% over the month.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has around 4484 employees, a market worth around $509.37M and $209.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.97% and -74.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.40% this year.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.88M, and float is at 99.88M with Short Float at 8.29%.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -39.99% down over the past 12 months and Meta Platforms Inc. (META) that is -68.70% lower over the same period.