These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) is 54.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.82 and a high of $8.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EGY stock was last observed hovering at around $5.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.86% off the consensus price target high of $10.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 42.77% higher than the price target low of $8.65 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.95, the stock is -5.55% and 0.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.3 million and changing -1.79% at the moment leaves the stock -15.55% off its SMA200. EGY registered 60.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.31%.

The stock witnessed a 13.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.46%, and is -10.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.17% over the week and 6.41% over the month.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) has around 117 employees, a market worth around $549.99M and $291.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.13 and Fwd P/E is 1.67. Profit margin for the company is 32.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.53% and -43.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (70.20%).

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VAALCO Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 267.00% this year.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.14M, and float is at 106.64M with Short Float at 3.86%.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Doornik Jason,the company’sCAO & Controller. SEC filings show that Doornik Jason sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $5.83 per share for a total of $34980.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66073.0 shares.

VAALCO Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that FAWTHROP ANDREW LAWRENCE (Director) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $5.53 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the EGY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Radoff Bradley Louis (Director) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $3.77 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 1,154,976 shares of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY).

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY): Who are the competitors?

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is 83.34% up on the 1-year trading charts.