Things appear to be looking up for Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) is -94.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $10.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CZOO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $0.86 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.38% off the consensus price target high of $2.12 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 35.42% higher than the price target low of $0.48 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.31, the stock is -17.36% and -40.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.64 million and changing -14.48% at the moment leaves the stock -82.40% off its SMA200. CZOO registered -96.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.66%.

The stock witnessed a -35.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.54%, and is -0.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.60% over the week and 14.57% over the month.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) has around 2642 employees, a market worth around $276.70M and $1.21B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.32% and -96.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.20%).

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cazoo Group Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -474.30% this year.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 759.45M, and float is at 65.72M with Short Float at 12.93%.