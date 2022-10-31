Things appear to be looking up for CMS Energy Corporation (CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) is -10.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.41 and a high of $73.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMS stock was last observed hovering at around $56.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.32%.

Currently trading at $57.92, the stock is 3.36% and -7.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.17 million and changing 2.33% at the moment leaves the stock -12.36% off its SMA200. CMS registered -4.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.68%.

The stock witnessed a -3.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.09%, and is 6.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has around 8504 employees, a market worth around $16.42B and $8.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.26 and Fwd P/E is 18.56. Profit margin for the company is 15.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.51% and -21.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.00% this year.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 289.60M, and float is at 288.27M with Short Float at 1.87%.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Shaun M,the company’sSVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Johnson Shaun M sold 736 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $67.77 per share for a total of $49880.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44543.0 shares.

CMS Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that BARFIELD JON E (Director) sold a total of 1,267 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $69.44 per share for $87976.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13620.0 shares of the CMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, McIntosh Scott B (VP, Controller, CAO) disposed off 703 shares at an average price of $70.86 for $49816.0. The insider now directly holds 23,639 shares of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS).

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -8.28% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 5.74% higher over the same period. Exelon Corporation (EXC) is 3.05% up on the 1-year trading charts.