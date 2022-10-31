Things appear to be looking up for Foot Locker Inc. (FL)

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) is -28.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.85 and a high of $57.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FL stock was last observed hovering at around $31.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $37.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.17% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -16.33% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.41, the stock is -1.23% and -9.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.38 million and changing 1.22% at the moment leaves the stock -4.42% off its SMA200. FL registered -33.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.16%.

The stock witnessed a -3.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.63%, and is -1.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.97% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) has around 16555 employees, a market worth around $2.90B and $8.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.42 and Fwd P/E is 7.66. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.70% and -45.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Foot Locker Inc. (FL) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Foot Locker Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/18/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 179.90% this year.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.10M, and float is at 91.66M with Short Float at 10.23%.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Foot Locker Inc. (FL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l sold 1,316 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 21 at a price of $32.02 per share for a total of $42136.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11.47 million shares.

Foot Locker Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 20 that Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l (10% Owner) sold a total of 153,072 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 20 and was made at $32.41 per share for $4.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.47 million shares of the FL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 19, Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l (10% Owner) disposed off 101,460 shares at an average price of $32.06 for $3.25 million. The insider now directly holds 11,622,959 shares of Foot Locker Inc. (FL).

Foot Locker Inc. (FL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -42.95% down over the past 12 months.